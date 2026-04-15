Chanac

VISITE GUIDÉE LE VILLARD

Le Villard Chanac Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :

2026-07-24 2026-08-21

Découvrez l’histoire du Villard, ensemble fortifié du XIIIème siècle aux alentours de Chanac avec une visite guidée du site proposée par l’office de tourisme !

Rendez-vous à 17h devant l’ensemble fortifié pour une visite de 1h.

Renseignements et inscriptions au 04 66 17 25 90.

Découvrez l’histoire du Villard, ensemble fortifié du XIIIème siècle aux alentours de Chanac avec une visite guidée du site proposée par l’office de tourisme !

Rendez-vous à 17h devant l’ensemble fortifié pour une visite de 1h.

Renseignements et inscriptions au 04 66 17 25 90. .

Le Villard Chanac 48230 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 17 25 90

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the history of Le Villard, a 13th-century fortified complex on the outskirts of Chanac, with a guided tour of the site organized by the tourist office!

Meet at 5pm in front of the fortified complex for a 1-hour tour.

Information and booking on 04 66 17 25 90.

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE LE VILLARD Chanac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par 48-OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn