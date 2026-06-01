Prats-de-Sournia

VIVANTES RANDO SPECTACLE PRATS DE SOURNIA

Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-19 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-19 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-19

Laissez-vous emporter par un moment hors du temps, entre landes d’altitude, clairières, et forêts de feuillus jusqu’à l’arbre remarquable de Le Vivier.

Au crépuscule, face au panorama du Haut Fenouilledes, VIVANTES se déploie comme une traversée con…

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Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

Let yourself be carried away by a moment out of time, between high moors, clearings and deciduous forests to the remarkable tree of Le Vivier.

At dusk, facing the panorama of Haut Fenouilledes, VIVANTES unfolds like a journey through the…

L’événement VIVANTES RANDO SPECTACLE PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par OTI FENOUILLEDES