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VIVANTES RANDO SPECTACLE PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia

VIVANTES RANDO SPECTACLE PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia

VIVANTES RANDO SPECTACLE PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia vendredi 19 juin 2026.

Ville : 66730 Prats-de-Sournia

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 19 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

Prats-de-Sournia

VIVANTES RANDO SPECTACLE PRATS DE SOURNIA

Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-19 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-19

Laissez-vous emporter par un moment hors du temps, entre landes d’altitude, clairières, et forêts de feuillus jusqu’à l’arbre remarquable de Le Vivier.
Au crépuscule, face au panorama du Haut Fenouilledes, VIVANTES se déploie comme une traversée con…
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Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let yourself be carried away by a moment out of time, between high moors, clearings and deciduous forests to the remarkable tree of Le Vivier.
At dusk, facing the panorama of Haut Fenouilledes, VIVANTES unfolds like a journey through the…

L’événement VIVANTES RANDO SPECTACLE PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par OTI FENOUILLEDES

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