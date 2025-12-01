Weekend rétrospective Claude Chabrol

4 rue Albert 1er Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-12-13

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Le temps d’un weekend animé par Martin Vagnoni ( enseignant et membre de la rédaction du site Culturopoing), le Cinéma Apollo met à l’honneur Claude Chabrol, en proposant un cycle de trois films et un documentaire.Familles

Samedi 13 décembre

17h30 Le beau Serge, France, 1958, 1h35, avec Gérard Blain, Bernadette Lafont, Jean-Claude Brialy.

À 20h, À l’entracte apportez votre encas, on vous offre la boisson !

20h30 Juste avant la nuit, France, 1971, 1h46, avec Michel Bouquet, Stéphane Audran, François Périer.

Dimanche 14 décembre

16h30 Chabrol, l’anticonformiste de Cécile Maistre-Chabrol, France, 2023, 1h, documentaire.

18h15 Que la bête meure, France, 1969, 1h53, avec Michel Duchaussoy, Caroline Cellier, Jean Yanne. .

4 rue Albert 1er Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 60 18 75

English :

18th edition of the Retours vers le futur festival at the Café Equinoxe and the Apollo cinema in Châteauroux, with a nod to the Olympic Games on the theme of bodies without limits .

L’événement Weekend rétrospective Claude Chabrol Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme