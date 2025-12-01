Weekend rétrospective Claude Chabrol Châteauroux
4 rue Albert 1er Châteauroux Indre
Début : Samedi 2025-12-13
fin : 2025-12-14
2025-12-13
Le temps d’un weekend animé par Martin Vagnoni ( enseignant et membre de la rédaction du site Culturopoing), le Cinéma Apollo met à l’honneur Claude Chabrol, en proposant un cycle de trois films et un documentaire.Familles
Samedi 13 décembre
17h30 Le beau Serge, France, 1958, 1h35, avec Gérard Blain, Bernadette Lafont, Jean-Claude Brialy.
À 20h, À l’entracte apportez votre encas, on vous offre la boisson !
20h30 Juste avant la nuit, France, 1971, 1h46, avec Michel Bouquet, Stéphane Audran, François Périer.
Dimanche 14 décembre
16h30 Chabrol, l’anticonformiste de Cécile Maistre-Chabrol, France, 2023, 1h, documentaire.
18h15 Que la bête meure, France, 1969, 1h53, avec Michel Duchaussoy, Caroline Cellier, Jean Yanne. .
