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WHEELZ GAMES Canet-en-Roussillon

WHEELZ GAMES Canet-en-Roussillon

WHEELZ GAMES Canet-en-Roussillon samedi 26 septembre 2026.

Ville : 66140 Canet-en-Roussillon

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 26 septembre 2026

Fin : samedi 26 septembre 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

Canet-en-Roussillon

WHEELZ GAMES

Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-09-26 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-26 2026-09-27

Wheelz, c’est bien plus qu’un festival
c’est une expérience urbaine, artistique et sportive
au cœur de Canet-en-Roussillon !
  .

Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00  jules@wheelzfestival.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

? Wheelz is much more than a festival:
it’s an urban, artistic and sporting experience
in the heart of Canet-en-Roussillon!

L’événement WHEELZ GAMES Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par CANET TOURISME

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)