Canet-en-Roussillon

WHEELZ GAMES

Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-09-26 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-26 2026-09-27

Wheelz, c’est bien plus qu’un festival

c’est une expérience urbaine, artistique et sportive

au cœur de Canet-en-Roussillon !

.

Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00 jules@wheelzfestival.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

? Wheelz is much more than a festival:

it’s an urban, artistic and sporting experience

in the heart of Canet-en-Roussillon!

L’événement WHEELZ GAMES Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par CANET TOURISME