WHEELZ GAMES Canet-en-Roussillon
WHEELZ GAMES Canet-en-Roussillon samedi 26 septembre 2026.
Canet-en-Roussillon
WHEELZ GAMES
Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-09-26 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-26 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-26 2026-09-27
Wheelz, c’est bien plus qu’un festival
c’est une expérience urbaine, artistique et sportive
au cœur de Canet-en-Roussillon !
.
Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00 jules@wheelzfestival.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
? Wheelz is much more than a festival:
it’s an urban, artistic and sporting experience
in the heart of Canet-en-Roussillon!
L’événement WHEELZ GAMES Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par CANET TOURISME
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