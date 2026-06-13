Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

ZINGA ZANGA BOODER AH… L’ÉCOLE Béziers

ZINGA ZANGA BOODER AH… L’ÉCOLE Béziers samedi 11 juillet 2026.

Adresse : traverse de Colombiers

Ville : 34500 Béziers

Département : Hérault

Début : samedi 11 juillet 2026

Fin : samedi 11 juillet 2026

Tarif : 39 39 45

Béziers

ZINGA ZANGA BOODER AH… L’ÉCOLE

traverse de Colombiers Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 39 – 39 – 45 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11
fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :
2026-07-11

Booder vient à Zinga Zanga avec un tout nouveau spectacle Booder Ah…L’école .
Dans ce nouveau spectacle Booder s’adresse à toute la famille. Un regard certes porté sur l’humour mais à la fois avec un regard critique sur l’éducation de l’ancienne école comme celle de la nouvelle. Un spectacle qui dès lors, touchera toute génération confondue.   .

traverse de Colombiers Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 76 76 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Booder is coming to Zinga Zanga with a brand-new show: Booder Ah… School.

L’événement ZINGA ZANGA BOODER AH… L’ÉCOLE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Béziers (Hérault)