Béziers

ZINGA ZANGA BOODER AH… L’ÉCOLE

traverse de Colombiers Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 39 – 39 – 45 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-11

fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

Booder vient à Zinga Zanga avec un tout nouveau spectacle Booder Ah…L’école .

Dans ce nouveau spectacle Booder s’adresse à toute la famille. Un regard certes porté sur l’humour mais à la fois avec un regard critique sur l’éducation de l’ancienne école comme celle de la nouvelle. Un spectacle qui dès lors, touchera toute génération confondue. .

traverse de Colombiers Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 76 76

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English :

Booder is coming to Zinga Zanga with a brand-new show: Booder Ah… School.

L’événement ZINGA ZANGA BOODER AH… L’ÉCOLE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 ADT34