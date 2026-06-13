Béziers

ZINGA ZANGA LAURENT VOULZY

traverse de Colombiers Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 52 – 52 – 65 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-26

fin : 2026-11-26

Date(s) :

2026-11-26

Laurent Voulzy fait son grand retour sur scène et vient de produire à Zinga Zanga.

Laurent Voulzy, grand auteur et compositeur-interprète de variété française reprend sa tournée pour 2026. Célèbre pour ses titres tels que Rockollection , My song of You ou encore le Pouvoir des fleurs qui passe toujours sur les ondes, l’artiste a touché plusieurs générations. .

traverse de Colombiers Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 76 76

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English :

Laurent Voulzy is making his big comeback on stage and has just released *Zinga Zanga*.

L’événement ZINGA ZANGA LAURENT VOULZY Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 ADT34