ZINGA ZANGA LAURENT VOULZY Béziers
ZINGA ZANGA LAURENT VOULZY Béziers jeudi 26 novembre 2026.
Béziers
ZINGA ZANGA LAURENT VOULZY
traverse de Colombiers Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 52 – 52 – 65 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-26
fin : 2026-11-26
Date(s) :
2026-11-26
Laurent Voulzy fait son grand retour sur scène et vient de produire à Zinga Zanga.
Laurent Voulzy, grand auteur et compositeur-interprète de variété française reprend sa tournée pour 2026. Célèbre pour ses titres tels que Rockollection , My song of You ou encore le Pouvoir des fleurs qui passe toujours sur les ondes, l’artiste a touché plusieurs générations. .
traverse de Colombiers Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 76 76
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English :
Laurent Voulzy is making his big comeback on stage and has just released *Zinga Zanga*.
L’événement ZINGA ZANGA LAURENT VOULZY Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 ADT34
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