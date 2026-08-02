UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Béziers

ZOOM SUR LE THÉÂTRE DES VARIÉTÉS Béziers

mardi 6 octobre 2026 · Béziers

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 6 octobre 2026
Fin
mardi 6 octobre 2026
Adresse
9 rue Victor Hugo
Ville
34500 Béziers
Département
Hérault
Tarif
7 7 7

Béziers

ZOOM SUR LE THÉÂTRE DES VARIÉTÉS

9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-06
fin : 2026-10-06

Date(s) :
2026-10-06

  .

9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement ZOOM SUR LE THÉÂTRE DES VARIÉTÉS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-02 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Béziers (Hérault)