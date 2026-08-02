AGENDA · Béziers
ZOOM SUR LE THÉÂTRE DES VARIÉTÉS Béziers
mardi 6 octobre 2026 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
ZOOM SUR LE THÉÂTRE DES VARIÉTÉS
9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-06
fin : 2026-10-06
Date(s) :
2026-10-06
.
9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement ZOOM SUR LE THÉÂTRE DES VARIÉTÉS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-02 par 34 ADT34
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