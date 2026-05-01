2 ème Uzès Symphonic Gaming Festival_Uzès Place Croix des Palmiers Uzès
2 ème Uzès Symphonic Gaming Festival_Uzès Place Croix des Palmiers Uzès vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Uzès
2 ème Uzès Symphonic Gaming Festival_Uzès
Place Croix des Palmiers L’Ombrière Uzès Gard
Tarif : 35 – 35 – 50 EUR
(4h de spectacle)
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 16:45:00
fin : 2026-05-29
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
L’Uzès Symphonic Gaming Festival revient pour une deuxième édition ambitieuse et spectaculaire. Il propose une rencontre inédite entre émotion du jeu vidéo et puissance symphonique, à travers trois journées de concerts, ciné-concerts et conférences.
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Place Croix des Palmiers L’Ombrière Uzès 30700 Gard Occitanie +33 7 87 43 19 04 uzessgf@gmail.com
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English : 2nd Uzès Symphonic Gaming Festival_Uzès
The Uzès Symphonic Gaming Festival returns for a second ambitious and spectacular edition. It offers an unprecedented encounter between the emotion of video games and the power of symphony, through three days of concerts, film-concerts and conferences.
L’événement 2 ème Uzès Symphonic Gaming Festival_Uzès Uzès a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par Destination Pays d’Uzès Pont du Gard
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