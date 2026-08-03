À FLEUR DE PEAU THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Perpignan
mercredi 10 mars 2027 · THÉÂTRE DE L'ARCHIPEL · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Perpignan
À FLEUR DE PEAU
THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 25.2 – 25.2 – 28
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2027-03-10 20:00:00
fin : 2027-03-10
Date(s) :
2027-03-10 2027-03-11
Il a conquis nos cœurs, sous chapiteau et dans la salle. Voici de retour le fabuleux binôme du Cirque Aïtal avec sa nouvelle création, À fleur de peau. Acrobatie, chant et matières vivantes composent une œuvre sensorielle, délicate et puissante, où tout peut éclore, à tout moment.
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THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 62 62 00 info@theatredelarchipel.org
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English :
It has won our hearts, both under the big top and in the theater. The fabulous duo from Cirque A%EFtal is back with its new production, %C0 fleur de peau. Acrobatics, song, and living creatures come together to create a sensory experience—delicate yet powerful—where anything can blossom at any moment.
L’événement À FLEUR DE PEAU Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
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