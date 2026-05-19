ACT Radio Déclic 40 ans Balance ton Flow Toul
ACT Radio Déclic 40 ans Balance ton Flow Toul mercredi 3 juin 2026.
Toul
ACT Radio Déclic 40 ans Balance ton Flow
Place Henri Miller Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-06-03 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-03 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-03
Tu as un message, une voix ou simplement l’envie de t’exprimer ?
Viens partager ton univers en direct sur nos ondes à travers le RAP, le SLAM, la poésie ou l’écriture.
Un concours ouvert à tous pour faire entendre tes mots, ton style et ton énergie.
Que tu sois débutant ou passionné, c’est le moment de prendre le micro et de faire vibrer le public !
Sur inscription !Tout public
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Place Henri Miller Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 63 90 90 contact@radiodeclic.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Do you have a message, a voice or simply a desire to express yourself?
Come and share your world live on our airwaves through RAP, SLAM, poetry or writing.
A contest open to all, to let your words, style and energy be heard.
Whether you’re a beginner or an aficionado, now’s the time to grab the mic and get the crowd going!
Registration required!
L’événement ACT Radio Déclic 40 ans Balance ton Flow Toul a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par MT TERRES TOULOISES
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