ALELA DIANE (USA) + ELIAS DRIS, La CLEF, Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Informations pratiques

ALELA DIANE (USA) + ELIAS DRIS Jeudi 8 octobre, 20h30 La CLEF Yvelines

24

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-10-08T20:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-08T23:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-10-08T20:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-08T23:30:00+02:00

Grande voix d’un folk américain solaire et mélodieux, Alela Diane retrouve la scène à la faveur de son nouvel album. En ouverture, un songwriter hors pair et proche de La CLEF.

ALELA DIANE

★ Indie Folk

Chanteuse indie-folk originaire de Portland, Alela Diane développe une musique intime et habitée, à la croisée du folk traditionnel et de l’americana. Son univers, profondément ancré dans l’émotion et l’expérience personnelle, puise dans les thèmes du temps qui passe, du foyer et de la maternité. Marquée par des périodes de transition personnelle et une écriture devenue presque rituelle — se lever à l’aube pour composer —, elle façonne des chansons sincères et sensibles, portées par une voix douce et intensément expressive. Ses arrangements, à la fois épurés et enveloppants, laissent place à des atmosphères à la fois chaleureuses et cinématographiques. Sur scène, entourée de musiciens, elle donne une dimension plus organique et collective à sa musique, sans jamais perdre cette délicatesse qui la caractérise. Alela Diane offre un moment suspendu : une musique vivante, sensible et intemporelle, portée par l’émotion et une présence rare.

https://aleladiane.com

Liens d’écoute

► https://youtu.be/jLwrlgTgC9U

► https://youtu.be/VSQuWEka4is

► https://linktr.ee/whoskeepingtime

Côté réseaux

► www.facebook.com/aleladianemusic

► www.instagram.com/aleladiane

ELIAS DRIS

★ Pop / Indie Folk

Elias Dris a 19 ans lorsqu’il s’envole pour la Californie, berceau de la contre-culture américaine et des songwriters qui l’inspirent, pour enregistrer « Gold In The Ashes » au Silver Maple Studio. Bouquet de folk songs sensibles et authentiques, ce premier album est salué par la presse pour sa sincérité et la maturité de son interprétation. En 2019, il publie « Beatnik Or Not To Be », un disque plus ample et audacieux où il confirme son goût pour l’écriture et l’exploration sonore. Elias Dris y affirme une identité musicale libre, hors des modes, et tourne plus d’une centaine de dates en France, partageant notamment la scène avec Lou Doillon, Selah Sue, Suede, Girls In Hawaii ou encore Nouvelle Vague. Avec « Pearl », enregistré entre Paris, Los Angeles et Fécamp, Elias Dris livre un regard cru et poétique sur Los Angeles, mêlant désir de liberté, contre-culture et frustrations d’artiste. Accompagné par La CLEF par le passé, cela fait d’autant plus sens pour lui d’y jouer à l’aube de ce nouveau projet.

Liens d’écoute

► https://youtu.be/ph05WViMgVI

► https://youtu.be/Cib6uckmGUI

Côté réseaux

► www.facebook.com/eliasdrisofficial

► www.instagram.com/elias_dris

La CLEF 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Yvelines Île-de-France [{« link »: « https://aleladiane.com »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Alela Diane », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Dusty RosesnFrom « Who’s Keeping Time? »nFilm by Alela DianenStarring Vera and Oona VolkmannnDirection and Camera assistance by Soraya Kim, age 12. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Dusty Roses », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/jLwrlgTgC9U/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLwrlgTgC9U », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTa-JOiwQ9UyffO9y1qXAzQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/aleladiane »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Elias Dris », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Los Angeles – Official Video nnDirected by – Elias Dris, Tazzio ParisnMusic & Words by – Elias DrisnMixed by – Kieron MenziesnMastered by – Adam AyannStylism by – Robbie Sinclair – ByRosesnYoutube Cover – Jessica de Vreezennu2022u2022u2022u2022u2022 Follow Elias Dris u2022u2022u2022u2022u2022nInstagram : / elias_dris nFacebook : / eliasdrisofficial nX : https://x.com/EliasDrisnSpotify : https://open.spotify.com/intl-fr/arti…nhttp://www.eliasdris.comnnu2117 & u00a9 2024 Hungry Poets Records », « type »: « video », « title »: « Elias Dris – Los Angeles (Official Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ph05WViMgVI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ph05WViMgVI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCId0xicGnpDf430onOV2YfA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/ph05WViMgVI »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Elias Dris », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « The Void – Official Video nnDirected by – Elias Dris, Carlotta Antonucci, Tazzio ParisnMusic & Words by – Elias DrisnMixed by – Kieron MenziesnMastered by – Adam AyannStylism by – Robbie Sinclair – ByRosesnnu2022u2022u2022u2022u2022 Follow Elias Dris u2022u2022u2022u2022u2022nInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/elias_dris/nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/eliasdrisofficial/nX : https://x.com/EliasDrisnSpotify : https://open.spotify.com/intl-fr/artist/4UqFYRL1SisXZZkaBpebBX?si=N0xu1qlVTlWF0lqciQicoQnhttp://www.eliasdris.comnnu2117 & u00a9 2024 Hungry Poets RecordsnnLyrics : nnCan you hear me Iu2019m alonenIu2019ve been lost inside my voidnDo you miss me when Iu2019m gone ?nIu2019ve got crushed glass on my bloodnIu2019ve been lost inside my VoidnnIu2019ve been lost inside my voidnI feel free when Iu2019m alonenIu2019ve been lost inside my voidnDestroy my soul now that youu2019re gonennIu2019ve been crawling to your worldnMaybe I should play it gorenWill you love me when Iu2019m hurt ?nIu2019ve been lost inside my voidnnIu2019ve been lost inside my voidnI feel free when Iu2019m alonenIu2019ve been lost inside my voidnDestroy my soul now that youu2019re gonennIu2019ve been lost inside my voidnI feel free when Iu2019m alonenIu2019ve been lost inside my voidnDestroy my soul now that youu2019re gonennIu2019m not feeling fine,nIt feels like Iu2019m about to lose my mindnIu2019m not feeling fine,nItu2019s seems that Iu2019m losing track of timennIu2019ve been lost inside my voidnLost inside my voidnI feel free when Iu2019m alonenIu2019ve been lost inside my voidnDestroy my soul now that youu2019re gonennLyrics & Music by Elias Dris », « type »: « video », « title »: « Elias Dris – The Void (Official Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Cib6uckmGUI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cib6uckmGUI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCId0xicGnpDf430onOV2YfA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/Cib6uckmGUI »}, {« link »: « http://www.facebook.com/eliasdrisofficial »}]

ALELA DIANE (USA) + ELIAS DRIS