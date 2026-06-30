Festival Saint Germain en Live 46 Rue de Mareil Saint-Germain-en-Laye
mercredi 2 septembre 2026 · 46 Rue de Mareil · Saint-Germain-en-Laye
Informations pratiques
Saint-Germain-en-Laye
Festival Saint Germain en Live
46 Rue de Mareil 12 Rue Danes de Montardat, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye Yvelines
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 55 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-02 20:30:00
fin : 2026-09-27 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-02
Du 23 au 27 septembre 2026, Saint-Germain en Live anime Saint-Germain-en-Laye avec cinq jours de concerts, spectacles et animations gratuites et payantes. Un rendez-vous festif et culturel ouvert à tous et dans toute la ville !
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46 Rue de Mareil 12 Rue Danes de Montardat, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Yvelines Île-de-France +33 1 30 87 07 07 contact@tad-saintgermainenlaye.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
From September 23 to 27, 2026, Saint-Germain en Live will bring the town of Saint-Germain-en-Laye to life with five days of concerts, shows, and events—both free and paid. A festive and cultural event open to %E0 everyone throughout the city!
L’événement Festival Saint Germain en Live Saint-Germain-en-Laye a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par Conseil Départemental des Yvelines
À voir aussi à Saint-Germain-en-Laye (Yvelines)
- Open DIY / Création autour du fil, La CLEF, Saint-Germain-en-Laye 30 juin 2026
- Pony Pony Run Run + Elephanz, La CLEF, Saint-Germain-en-Laye 24 septembre 2026
- Ladaniva (Arménie) + Trojka Nomad, La CLEF, Saint-Germain-en-Laye 26 septembre 2026
- Roadrunners + 1ère partie, La CLEF, Saint-Germain-en-Laye 6 novembre 2026
- Etran de L’Aïr (Niger) + 1ère partie, La CLEF, Saint-Germain-en-Laye 10 novembre 2026