Festival Saint Germain en Live 46 Rue de Mareil Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Informations pratiques

Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Festival Saint Germain en Live

46 Rue de Mareil 12 Rue Danes de Montardat, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye Yvelines

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 55 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-02 20:30:00

fin : 2026-09-27 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-02

Du 23 au 27 septembre 2026, Saint-Germain en Live anime Saint-Germain-en-Laye avec cinq jours de concerts, spectacles et animations gratuites et payantes. Un rendez-vous festif et culturel ouvert à tous et dans toute la ville !

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46 Rue de Mareil 12 Rue Danes de Montardat, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Yvelines Île-de-France +33 1 30 87 07 07 contact@tad-saintgermainenlaye.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From September 23 to 27, 2026, Saint-Germain en Live will bring the town of Saint-Germain-en-Laye to life with five days of concerts, shows, and events—both free and paid. A festive and cultural event open to %E0 everyone throughout the city!

L’événement Festival Saint Germain en Live Saint-Germain-en-Laye a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par Conseil Départemental des Yvelines