Alix Logiaco ‘From Sand To Land’ / Ft. Olga Amelchenko, JASS CLUB, Paris

Alix Logiaco ‘From Sand To Land’ / Ft. Olga Amelchenko Vendredi 15 mai, 19h30, 21h30 JASS CLUB Paris

Tarif Réduit : 15€ | Tarif Plein : 19€ | Tarif Plein : 19€ | Tarif Réduit : 15€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-15T19:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-15T20:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-15T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-15T22:30:00+02:00

*19h30 & 21h30* Entre jazz, groove et pop, le pianiste Alix Logiaco nous plonge dans l’univers de son album *From Sand to Land*. Un tout nouveau répertoire dans lequel il explore l’univers marin et le pourtour méditerranéen à la lumière des déplacements de population. Pour cette soirée d’exception, il invite l’émérite saxophoniste Olga Amelchenko ! **Olga Amelchenko** / saxophone alto **Alix Logiaco** / piano, claviers **Cyril Billot** / contrebasse **Zacchary Leblond** / batterie

JASS CLUB 141 Rue de Tolbiac, Paris Paris 75013 Quartier de la Maison-Blanche Paris Île-de-France 09 54 56 79 01 https://billetterie.jassclub.paris https://www.instagram.com/jassclub.paris/;https://www.facebook.com/jassclub.paris/;https://www.youtube.com/@JASSCLUBPARIS;https://www.tiktok.com/@jassclub.paris [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.jassclub.paris/agenda/467-Alix-Logiaco-From-Sand-To-Land-Ft-Olga-Amelchenko?session=467 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.jassclub.paris/agenda/468-Alix-Logiaco-From-Sand-To-Land-Ft-Olga-Amelchenko?session=468 »}] CONCERTS · JAMS · EXPOS · ATELIERS

Vendredi & Samedi / Concert+Jam 19H-2H

Mercredi, Jeudi, Dimanche / Concert 19H-00H

Dimanche / Atelier jazz pour enfants 15H

CLUB · BAR · RESTAURANT Métro Tolbiac Ligne 7 / Accès PMR

19h30 & 21h30Entre jazz, groove et pop, le pianiste Alix Logiaco nous plonge dans l’univers de son album From Sand to Land.Un tout nouveau répertoire dans lequel il explore l’univers marin et le p … Groove Jazz