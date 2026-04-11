Anzac Day Concert 2026 Amiens

Amiens

Anzac Day Concert 2026

30 place Notre-Dame Amiens Somme

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-22 18:30:00

fin : 2026-04-22 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-22

Le préfet de la Somme, Somme Tourisme et le Centre Sir John Monash vous proposent un concert unique à l’occasion de l’Anzac Day, Mercredi 22 avril à 18h30, à la cathédrale d’Amiens. Concert unique et émouvant, joué par l’Australian Army Band venu spécialement d’Australie.

The prefect of the Somme, Somme Tourisme & Sir John Monash Centre, is offering a unique concert to mark Anzac Day, at 6.30pm on 22 April at Amiens’ Cathedral. A unique and moving concert, performed by the Australian Royal Army.

L’entrée est gratuite les dons collectés auprès du public à l’issue du concert seront reversés au mouvement solidaire Somme Battlefields for Peace (via le fonds de dotation Essentiem)

Admission is free: donations collected from the audience after the concert will be donated to the Somme Battlefields for Peace solidarity movement (via the Essentiem endowment fund)

Le préfet de la Somme, Somme Tourisme et le Centre Sir John Monash vous proposent un concert unique à l’occasion de l’Anzac Day, Mercredi 22 avril à 18h30, à la cathédrale d’Amiens. Concert unique et émouvant, joué par l’Australian Army Band venu spécialement d’Australie.

The prefect of the Somme, Somme Tourisme & Sir John Monash Centre, is offering a unique concert to mark Anzac Day, at 6.30pm on 22 April at Amiens’ Cathedral. A unique and moving concert, performed by the Australian Royal Army.

L’entrée est gratuite les dons collectés auprès du public à l’issue du concert seront reversés au mouvement solidaire Somme Battlefields for Peace (via le fonds de dotation Essentiem)

Admission is free: donations collected from the audience after the concert will be donated to the Somme Battlefields for Peace solidarity movement (via the Essentiem endowment fund) .

30 place Notre-Dame Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France pref-colloque-amiens@somme.gouv.fr

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English :

The Prefect of the Somme, Somme Tourisme and the Sir John Monash Centre invite you to a unique concert to mark Anzac Day, Wednesday April 22 at 6.30pm, at Amiens Cathedral. A unique and moving concert, performed by the Australian Army Band, specially flown in from Australia.

The prefect of the Somme, Somme Tourisme & Sir John Monash Centre, is offering a unique concert to mark Anzac Day, at 6.30pm on 22 April at Amiens’ Cathedral. A unique and moving concert, performed by the Australian Royal Army.

Admission is free: donations collected from the public after the concert will be donated to the Somme Battlefields for Peace solidarity movement (via the Essentiem endowment fund)

Admission is free: donations collected from the audience after the concert will be donated to the Somme Battlefields for Peace solidarity movement (via the Essentiem endowment fund)

L’événement Anzac Day Concert 2026 Amiens a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par OT D’AMIENS