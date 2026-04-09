Chinon

Apéro swing#5

50 Quai Jeanne d’Arc Chinon Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-05-10

fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :

2026-05-10

Apéro Swing de 11h à 18h près de la statue Rabelais à Chinon démonstrations, initiations rock, lindy hop, blues et solo swing. Concert l’après midi

Apéro Swing de 11h à 18h près de la statue Rabelais à Chinon démonstrations, initiations rock, lindy hop, blues et solo swing. Concert l’après midi .

50 Quai Jeanne d’Arc Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 66 08 70 99 goswingchinon@gmail.com

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English :

Apéro Swing from 11am to 6pm near the Rabelais statue in Chinon: demonstrations, rock, lindy hop, blues and solo swing initiations. Afternoon concert

L’événement Apéro swing#5 Chinon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme