Atelier Cyanographie Association ArtLab Eclore Salle polyvalente Saint-Lary-Soulan
Atelier Cyanographie Association ArtLab Eclore Salle polyvalente Saint-Lary-Soulan mardi 19 mai 2026.
Saint-Lary-Soulan
Atelier Cyanographie Association ArtLab Eclore
Salle polyvalente SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-19 17:30:00
fin : 2026-05-19 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-19
Venez participer à un atelier découverte de la cyanographie, un procédé photographique ancien, ludique et accessible.
Atelier proposé par l’association Art Lab Eclore.
Prix 20€
10 personnes max (ados, adultes). Salle polyvalente .
Salle polyvalente SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 80 42 52 69 artlabeclore@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and take part in a workshop to discover cyanography, an ancient photographic process that’s fun and accessible.
Workshop offered by the Art Lab Eclore association.
Price: 20?
L’événement Atelier Cyanographie Association ArtLab Eclore Saint-Lary-Soulan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OT de St Lary|CDT65
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