Atelier Herboristerie Association ArtLab Eclore Salle polyvalente Saint-Lary-Soulan
Atelier Herboristerie Association ArtLab Eclore Salle polyvalente Saint-Lary-Soulan samedi 16 mai 2026.
Saint-Lary-Soulan
Atelier Herboristerie Association ArtLab Eclore
Salle polyvalente SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-16 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-16 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-16
Venez participer à un atelier herboristerie de printemps baume de soin et une lotion pour le visage à base d’hydrolats.
Maya est paysanne-herboriste et herbaliste certifiée à Ilhet en vallée d’Aure, elle cultive et récolte des plantes médicinales et pratique la cueillette sauvage dans les Pyrénées.
Atelier proposé par l’association Art Lab Eclore.
Prix 30€
10 personnes max (ados, adultes). Salle polyvalente de la mairie. .
Salle polyvalente SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 11 64 31 59 artlabeclore@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and take part in a spring herbalist workshop: care balm and face lotion based on hydrolats.
Maya is a certified farmer-herbalist and herbalist in Ilhet in the Aure valley. She grows and harvests medicinal plants, and is a wild gatherer in the Pyrenees.
Workshop offered by the Art Lab Eclore association.
Price: 30?
L’événement Atelier Herboristerie Association ArtLab Eclore Saint-Lary-Soulan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OT de St Lary|CDT65
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