Atelier FabLab Paper Art MARCIAC Marciac
Atelier FabLab Paper Art MARCIAC Marciac mercredi 25 mars 2026.
Atelier FabLab Paper Art
MARCIAC 10 Bis rue du Chevalier d’Antras Marciac Gers
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-25 09:30:00
fin : 2026-03-25 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-25
Au cœur du pôle culturel et touristique des Augustins, une programmation riche et accessible à tous vous attend, mêlant patrimoine, création artistique et expériences immersives.
Venez utiliser la découpeuse du FabLab et créer de A à Z un pochoir à mettre sous cadre.
Le Fab manger vous guide à chaque étape.
MARCIAC 10 Bis rue du Chevalier d’Antras Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 6 78 10 66 16 mdv@marciac.fr
English :
At the heart of the Augustins cultural and tourist center, a rich program of events accessible to all awaits you, combining heritage, artistic creation and immersive experiences.
Come and use the FabLab cutting machine to create a stencil from A to Z, then frame it.
The Fab manger will guide you every step of the way.
L’événement Atelier FabLab Paper Art Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-02-28 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65