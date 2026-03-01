Atelier FabLab Paper Art MARCIAC Marciac

Atelier FabLab Paper Art

MARCIAC 10 Bis rue du Chevalier d’Antras Marciac Gers

Début : 2026-03-25 09:30:00

fin : 2026-03-25 12:30:00

2026-03-25

Au cœur du pôle culturel et touristique des Augustins, une programmation riche et accessible à tous vous attend, mêlant patrimoine, création artistique et expériences immersives.

Venez utiliser la découpeuse du FabLab et créer de A à Z un pochoir à mettre sous cadre.

Le Fab manger vous guide à chaque étape.

MARCIAC 10 Bis rue du Chevalier d'Antras Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 6 78 10 66 16 mdv@marciac.fr

English :

At the heart of the Augustins cultural and tourist center, a rich program of events accessible to all awaits you, combining heritage, artistic creation and immersive experiences.

Come and use the FabLab cutting machine to create a stencil from A to Z, then frame it.

The Fab manger will guide you every step of the way.

