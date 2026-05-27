Atelier Fake-news Foyer du théâtre Montélimar
Atelier Fake-news Foyer du théâtre Montélimar samedi 30 mai 2026.
Montélimar
Atelier Fake-news
Foyer du théâtre 1 place du Théâtre Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Un atelier créé par Radio Micheline pour comprendre comment naissent les fausses informations, leurs impacts et les outils pour s’en protéger. Entre analyse de fake news, fact‑checking et faux micro‑trottoir, une expérience ludique et éclairante.
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Foyer du théâtre 1 place du Théâtre Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 69 43 02 99 billetterie.spectacle@montelimar-agglo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A workshop created by Radio Micheline to help you understand how false information is created, its impact and the tools you need to protect yourself. From fake news analysis to fact-checking and fake sidewalk microphones, it’s a fun and enlightening experience.
L’événement Atelier Fake-news Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération
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