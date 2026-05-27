Atelier Fake-news Foyer du théâtre Montélimar

Montélimar

Atelier Fake-news

Foyer du théâtre 1 place du Théâtre Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Un atelier créé par Radio Micheline pour comprendre comment naissent les fausses informations, leurs impacts et les outils pour s’en protéger. Entre analyse de fake news, fact‑checking et faux micro‑trottoir, une expérience ludique et éclairante.

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Foyer du théâtre 1 place du Théâtre Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 69 43 02 99 billetterie.spectacle@montelimar-agglo.fr

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English :

A workshop created by Radio Micheline to help you understand how false information is created, its impact and the tools you need to protect yourself. From fake news analysis to fact-checking and fake sidewalk microphones, it’s a fun and enlightening experience.

L’événement Atelier Fake-news Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération