Atelier Herboristerie CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac
Atelier Herboristerie CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac dimanche 22 mars 2026.
Atelier Herboristerie
CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC 4 Chemin du Vignemale Castelnau-Magnoac Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-22 14:30:00
fin : 2026-03-22 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-22
Venez découvrir l’univers des plantes médicinales et comestibles.
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CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC 4 Chemin du Vignemale Castelnau-Magnoac 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 26 05 90 33 association@denoustetemps.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and discover the world of medicinal and edible plants.
L’événement Atelier Herboristerie Castelnau-Magnoac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65