Atelier Herboristerie CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac

Atelier Herboristerie

CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC 4 Chemin du Vignemale Castelnau-Magnoac Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-22 14:30:00

fin : 2026-03-22 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-22

Venez découvrir l’univers des plantes médicinales et comestibles.

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CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC 4 Chemin du Vignemale Castelnau-Magnoac 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 26 05 90 33 association@denoustetemps.fr

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English :

Come and discover the world of medicinal and edible plants.

L’événement Atelier Herboristerie Castelnau-Magnoac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65