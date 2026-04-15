Before Blue Moon Festival, Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

Before Blue Moon Festival 2 et 3 mai Le Bistrot de St So Nord

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-02T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-02T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-03T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-03T01:30:00+02:00

SAMEDI 2 MAI

→ BEFORE BLUE MOON FESTIVAL

21H–2H / GRATUIT

(TRANCE TO TECHNO)

Snack sur place 19h-22h

Début des concerts/dj sets : 21h

LOUXORIKAA

Psy/Trance orientale

Influences : Pondora, shivatree, Pettra…

► Initialement batteur, Louxorikaa pratique divers instruments de musique depuis plus de 20 ans en studio comme en concert. Il est également compositeur de musique à l’image et sound designer. Sa passion pour la musique du monde l’a amené à composer un set psy/trance orientale, accompagné de percussions électroniques jouées en live.

► https://on.soundcloud.com/0E8IqO3XiXGzEKSRWu

YOTOMIC

Trance, psytrance, techno

Influences : Cosmic Gate, Giuseppe Ottovani, Liquid Soul, Vini Vici, AKKI

► DJ engagée, Yotomic fait des platines un levier de visibilité pour les identités sous-représentées. Ses sets sont des récits où l’énergie intense côtoie le souffle dramatique de la trance, créant une immersion sonore aussi puissante que bienveillante. Une invitation sans compromis à traverser les genres et les BPM, pensée pour faire de l’espace festif un sanctuaire de liberté et d’inclusivité.

► https://on.soundcloud.com/WBwlNcAxa0wcQrqRq0

► https://www.instagram.com/yotomic.dj

MOWGLITCH

► Mowglitch est DJ et producteur affilié au label Lilla Records, évoluant entre psytrance forest, darkpsy et hitech. Derrière ce projet se cache Mehdi, artiste marocain originaire de Marrakech et Essaouira, dont l’univers puise dans les racines culturelles du pays, la musique gnawa et les sonorités trance traditionnelles. Installé en France, il construit son identité artistique autour de la psytrance, en fusionnant textures organiques, rythmes tribaux et atmosphères profondes, pour créer des sets immersifs et hypnotiques, véritables voyages sonores.

► https://on.soundcloud.com/LxXgN7ZFtU48qQgj5o

Le Bistrot de St So 17 Boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/bistrotdestso;https://www.instagram.com/bistrotdestso/;https://garesaintsauveur.lille3000.com/ [{« data »: {« author »: « LOUXORIKAA », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to Mix psy/trance oriental by LOUXORIKAA #np on #SoundCloud », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Mix psy/trance oriental by LOUXORIKAA », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-lyXyO4SjW2KTVKpf-ntzshw-t500x500.png », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/louxorikaa/mix-psytrance-oriental?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing&si=d7aeb0b7bedb4ff98e777f5f90437a6f », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/louxorikaa », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: «

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Before Blue Moon Festival au Bistrot de Saint-So. DJ sets trance, psytrance et techno avec Louxorikaa, Yotomic et Mowglitch. Une soirée immersive et hypnotique de 21h à 2h. Entrée gratuite.