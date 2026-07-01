BEN L’ONCLE SOUL, La Batterie Grande Salle, Guyancourt

Informations pratiques

BEN L’ONCLE SOUL Samedi 3 octobre, 20h30 La Batterie Grande Salle Yvelines

30€ / 24€ / 15€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-10-03T20:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-03T21:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-10-03T20:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-03T21:30:00+02:00

Une voix unique, une vibe irrésistible, une fraîcheur qui s’impose partout. En 2010, il fait vibrer la France avec sa soul intemporelle. Sur scène comme à l’écran, Ben l’Oncle Soul trace une trajectoire marquante. Du Zénith de Paris aux collaborations avec Monophonics, il enchaîne les succès. Avec Addicted To You, il amorce un tournant plus personnel et indépendant. Après plus de 150 concerts dans le monde, il continue de se réinventer. AvecSad Generation, Ben ouvre un nouveau chapitre audacieux et vibrant.

Sur scène, il s’agit d’une expérience à part entière : généreuse, solaire et profondément communicative.

Son concert devient un moment de partage, où la soul reprend toute sa puissance. Impossible de rester simple spectateur, on est happé par l’énergie et l’émotion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y346B7LDw4Y&list=OLAK5uy_myFIvynRgKm3T-oVLp-E9DITYi9NdKXt8&index=2

La Batterie Grande Salle 1 Rue De La Redoute, 78280, Guyancourt Guyancourt 78280 Yvelines Île-de-France 01 39 30 45 90 https://www.scenes2guyancourt.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/LaBatterieDeGuyancourt;https://www.instagram.com/labatteriedeguyancourt/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://indiv.themisweb.fr/0441/fChoixSeance.aspx?idstructure=0441&EventId=4043 »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Ben l’Oncle Soul », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Ben l’Oncle Soul – I Gu00d8T HOME (Official Music Video)nNew single u00ab I Gu00d8T HOMEu00bb disponible maintenant !nListen here: nnEn concert u00e0 partir de mars 2025nToutes les dates ici : https://www.caramba.fr/artistes/ben/nnDate parisienne u00e0 l’Elysu00e9e MontmartrenRu00e9servez vos places : https://caramba.trium.fr/fr/t/-/event/56666nnSubscribre to my Youtube channel:nhttps://bit.ly/Ben-YoutubennFollow me on my socials :nnFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/BenlOncleSoulnTwitter : https://x.com/benonclesoulnInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/benlonclesoulnnOfficial merch :nhttps://www.benlonclesoul.fr/nnDirected by Harry DelgasnWritten by Benjamin Duterde & Gunnar EllwangernComposed by Bastien Cabezon & Danny Van’t Hoff nHorns by Xavier Sibre and keyboards by Julien BouyssounMixing engineer Bryan Schwaller at Classick StudiosnMastering engineer JJ Golden at Golden MasteringnVocal engineer by Clu00e9ment Tournier at Studios Murs du sonnnSpecial thanks to Mau00ebva & u00c9douard Algayon for hosting us at La Prade Castle.nA Big thank you to Julie Estardy & Alex Vitrac for welcoming us at Studio CBE.nnProduction/Publishing: Enchantu00e9 nn——————————————————————-nI Gu00d8T HOME – BEN L’ONCLE SOULnnI got everything I neednYou know I got homenI got everything I wantnYou know I got homenI got homenBaby babe I got homenPut your hands together pleasenYou know I got homenMove your head and tap your feetnYou know what I wantnI got homenBaby babe I got homenI got homen- Ooooh -nAnd everything feels alrightnOh baby let me do it all nightnIu2019m looking up to younJust for being a crowdnI can be myself again nIn the merry go roundnWhen all you gotta donIs to be in the nownWe got soul babenReal soul babenGazing at your smilenAs youu2019re singing alongnAnd calling out the namenOf your favorite songnIu2019ll keep you satisfied nBut it wonu2019t be for longnIu2019m excitednHome, yes I gotnWhen Iu2019m hearing the soundnAnd all you wanna donIs – a – spinning around nI got home yes I got nWhen you get through the door nAnd all the people shinenWhen they dance on the floor nI got home yes I gotnWhen Iu2019m catching the flownAnd I only look at you nAnd Iu2019m loving you sonI got home nownHome, yeah yeah yeah! », « type »: « video », « title »: « Ben l’Oncle Soul – I Gu00d8T HOME (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/y346B7LDw4Y/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y346B7LDw4Y », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCanCcT8_W0moKZutEnJdWSA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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Une soul vibrante, une énergie contagieuse, un moment de partage inoubliable !

©Guillaume Landry