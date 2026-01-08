Blaze Bayley Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine

Blaze Bayley Chez Paulette

BLAZE BAYLEY célèbrera à l’occasion de ce concert exceptionnel ses années passées dans IRON MAIDEN en interprétant des chansons extraites des albums The X Factor , Virtual XI , Best of The Beast du Géant anglais.

Les talentueux Electric Shock chaufferont la salle avec leur hard rock énergique rappelant les grandes heures d’AC/DC avec Bon Scott.Tout public

BLAZE BAYLEY will be celebrating his years with IRON MAIDEN at this exceptional concert, performing songs from the English giant’s albums The X Factor , Virtual XI and Best of The Beast .

The talented Electric Shock will heat up the venue with their energetic hard rock, reminiscent of AC/DC’s heyday with Bon Scott.

