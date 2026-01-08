Blaze Bayley Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine
Blaze Bayley Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine samedi 25 avril 2026.
Blaze Bayley Chez Paulette
343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-04-25 19:30:00
fin : 2026-04-25
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
BLAZE BAYLEY célèbrera à l’occasion de ce concert exceptionnel ses années passées dans IRON MAIDEN en interprétant des chansons extraites des albums The X Factor , Virtual XI , Best of The Beast du Géant anglais.
Les talentueux Electric Shock chaufferont la salle avec leur hard rock énergique rappelant les grandes heures d’AC/DC avec Bon Scott.Tout public
.
343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
BLAZE BAYLEY will be celebrating his years with IRON MAIDEN at this exceptional concert, performing songs from the English giant’s albums The X Factor , Virtual XI and Best of The Beast .
The talented Electric Shock will heat up the venue with their energetic hard rock, reminiscent of AC/DC’s heyday with Bon Scott.
L’événement Blaze Bayley Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine a été mis à jour le 2026-01-08 par MT TERRES TOULOISES