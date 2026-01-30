Nashville Pussy + Lecks Inc + Coming Wolves Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine

Nashville Pussy + Lecks Inc + Coming Wolves Chez Paulette

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

23

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-05-14 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-14

Date(s) :

2026-05-14

VAULT vous présente, en accord avec RAGE TOUR

– Nashville Pussy groupe américian de hard rock, originaire d’Atlanta, en Géorgie. Leur style musical est à la croisée du hard rock et du rock sudiste. Le groupe est formé autour du couple Blaine Cartwight (guitare, chant) et Ruyters Suys (guitare).

– Lecks Inc Groupe marseillais de Metal Indus, fondé en 2009, aux influences mêlant Rob Zombie, Nine Inch Nails, Ministry. Bien qu’ayant commencé comme un projet studio, le succès des deux premiers albums a conduit à la formation d’un line-up pour se produire en live, réalisant cinq tournées européennes et deux tournées mondiales, sur un cumul de plus de 35 pays.

– Coming Wolves Coming Wolves est un groupe de métal qui souhaite développer un univers où s’entremêlent noirceur et lumière, vie et mort porté en grande partie sur la réalité du monde, de la folie humaine qui ne fait que s’expanser de jour en jour. Le groupe veut dénoncer les dérives des sociétés actuelles qui tend à glorifier stupidement et surtout dangereusement l’égoïsme, l’amour du moi par excellence et tout cela en oubliant complètement ce par quoi l’histoire de cette terre est passée.Tout public

23 .

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

VAULT presents, in agreement with RAGE TOUR

– Nashville Pussy: American hard rock band from Atlanta, Georgia. Their musical style is a cross between hard rock and Southern rock. The band is formed around the duo Blaine Cartwight (guitar, vocals) and Ruyters Suys (guitar).

– Lecks Inc: Indus metal band from Marseille, founded in 2009, with influences including Rob Zombie, Nine Inch Nails and Ministry. Although they began as a studio project, the success of their first two albums led to the formation of a line-up to perform live, completing five European tours and two world tours, covering over 35 countries.

– Coming Wolves: Coming Wolves is a metal band whose aim is to develop a universe where darkness and light, life and death intertwine, based largely on the reality of the world and human folly, which is only expanding day by day. The band wants to denounce the excesses of today’s societies, which tend to stupidly and above all dangerously glorify egoism and the love of the self par excellence, all the while completely forgetting what the history of this earth has gone through.

L’événement Nashville Pussy + Lecks Inc + Coming Wolves Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine a été mis à jour le 2026-01-30 par MT TERRES TOULOISES