Brocante nocturne et feu d’artifice Giffaumont-Champaubert
samedi 8 août 2026 · Giffaumont-Champaubert
Informations pratiques
Giffaumont-Champaubert
Brocante nocturne et feu d’artifice
Village Giffaumont-Champaubert Marne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08
fin : 2026-08-09
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Grande brocante sur 2 journées (environ 150 exposants) Samedi soir, en nocturne, grand feu d’artifice (vers 22h45),
concerts à partir de 19 heures. Dimanche toute la journée.Tout public
Grande brocante sur 2 journées (environ 150 exposants). Samedi soir, en nocturne, grand feu d’artifice (vers 22h45),
concerts à partir de 19 heures. Dimanche toute la journée. .
Village Giffaumont-Champaubert 51290 Marne Grand Est +33 3 26 72 63 99
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Brocante nocturne et feu d’artifice
Large two-day flea market (approximately 150 vendors). Saturday evening: late-night opening, grand fireworks display (around 10:45 p.m.),
concerts starting at 7 p.m. Sunday: all day.
L’événement Brocante nocturne et feu d’artifice Giffaumont-Champaubert a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par Office de Tourisme du Lac du Der en Champagne
À voir aussi à Giffaumont-Champaubert (Marne)
- Régate L’estivale Giffaumont-Champaubert 11 juillet 2026
- Concert LES TAILLE CRAYONS Giffaumont-Champaubert 17 juillet 2026
- PLACE A LA DANSE Station Nautique Giffaumont-Champaubert 18 juillet 2026
- Quand la nuit s’éveille à Der Nature, site de Chantecoq Giffaumont-Champaubert 22 juillet 2026
- Concert THE DOO WAP RENDEZ-VOUS Giffaumont-Champaubert 24 juillet 2026