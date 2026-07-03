Informations pratiques

Giffaumont-Champaubert

Brocante nocturne et feu d’artifice

Village Giffaumont-Champaubert Marne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-08

fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :

2026-08-08

Grande brocante sur 2 journées (environ 150 exposants) Samedi soir, en nocturne, grand feu d’artifice (vers 22h45),

concerts à partir de 19 heures. Dimanche toute la journée.Tout public

Grande brocante sur 2 journées (environ 150 exposants). Samedi soir, en nocturne, grand feu d’artifice (vers 22h45),

concerts à partir de 19 heures. Dimanche toute la journée. .

Village Giffaumont-Champaubert 51290 Marne Grand Est +33 3 26 72 63 99

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Brocante nocturne et feu d’artifice

Large two-day flea market (approximately 150 vendors). Saturday evening: late-night opening, grand fireworks display (around 10:45 p.m.),

concerts starting at 7 p.m. Sunday: all day.

L’événement Brocante nocturne et feu d’artifice Giffaumont-Champaubert a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par Office de Tourisme du Lac du Der en Champagne