Informations pratiques

Giffaumont-Champaubert

Concert NEEBA

Station Nautique Giffaumont-Champaubert Marne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Entrée libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-31 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

NEEBA en concert à l’occasion des marchés de l’été à 19h.

Trio cover guitare/violon /chant, acoustique et dynamique.Tout public

NEEBA en concert à l’occasion des marchés de l’été à 19h.

Trio cover guitare/violon /chant, acoustique et dynamique. .

Station Nautique Giffaumont-Champaubert 51290 Marne Grand Est +33 3 26 72 62 80

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert NEEBA

NEEBA in concert during the summer markets at 7 p.m.

A guitar/violin/vocals cover trio—acoustic and dynamic.

L’événement Concert NEEBA Giffaumont-Champaubert a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par Office de Tourisme du Lac du Der en Champagne