Casting The voice et the voice kids Montélimar
Casting The voice et the voice kids Montélimar vendredi 26 juin 2026.
Montélimar
Casting The voice et the voice kids
Place de la mairie Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-26 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-26
Retrouvez le casting officiel The Voice pour participer à l’émission sur TF1.
Inscription et renseignements par téléphone au 06 12 31 98 44 ou 06 09 42 46 48.
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Place de la mairie Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 09 42 46 48 randriatina@live.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Find out more about the official The Voice casting to take part in the show on TF1.
Registration and information by phone 06 12 31 98 44 or 06 09 42 46 48.
L’événement Casting The voice et the voice kids Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération
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