UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Ciné plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

mercredi 15 juillet 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud

Ciné plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 15 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 15 juillet 2026
Lieu
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud
Adresse
Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard
Tarif
5 €

Ciné plein air Mercredi 15 juillet, 21h30 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard

5 €

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-15T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-07-15T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-15T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-07-15T23:30:00+02:00

Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie
« Le chant des forêts » de Vincent Munier.

À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)