AGENDA · Chamborigaud
Ciné plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud
mercredi 15 juillet 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud
Informations pratiques
Ciné plein air Mercredi 15 juillet, 21h30 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard
5 €
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-15T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-07-15T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-15T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-07-15T23:30:00+02:00
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie
« Le chant des forêts » de Vincent Munier.
À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)
- Concours de boules, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 12 juillet 2026
- Concert d’Aventure Live, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 21 juillet 2026
- Projection-débat, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 21 juillet 2026
- Soirée mousse et DJ, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 30 juillet 2026
- Portes ouvertes à la filature, Ancienne Filature de Pont de Rastel, Chamborigaud 1 août 2026