UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Concert d’Aventure Live, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

mardi 21 juillet 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud

Concert d’Aventure Live, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 21 juillet 2026
Fin
mardi 21 juillet 2026
Lieu
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud
Adresse
Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard
Tarif
Gratuit

Concert d’Aventure Live Mardi 21 juillet, 21h00 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-21T22:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-21T22:30:00+02:00

Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 66 61 47 36 »}]
Sonorités rock, country, soul, variété, …

À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)