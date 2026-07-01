AGENDA · Chamborigaud
Concert d’Aventure Live, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud
mardi 21 juillet 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud
Informations pratiques
Concert d’Aventure Live Mardi 21 juillet, 21h00 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-21T22:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-21T22:30:00+02:00
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 66 61 47 36 »}]
Sonorités rock, country, soul, variété, …