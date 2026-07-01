UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Ciné plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

lundi 3 août 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud

Ciné plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 3 août 2026
Fin
lundi 3 août 2026
Lieu
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud
Adresse
Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard
Tarif
5 €

Ciné plein air Lundi 3 août, 21h30 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard

5 €

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-08-03T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-08-03T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-03T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-08-03T23:30:00+02:00

Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 66 61 47 36 »}]
Compostelle, avec Alexandra Lamy.

À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)