AGENDA · Chamborigaud
Concours de boules en doublette, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud
mardi 28 juillet 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud
Informations pratiques
Concours de boules en doublette 28 juillet et 4 août Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-28T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-28T19:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-04T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-04T19:00:00+02:00
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 23 95 54 45 »}]
Organisé par Les films de Pauline.
À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)
- Concours de boules, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 12 juillet 2026
- Ciné plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 15 juillet 2026
- Concert : Picon mon Amour, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 17 juillet 2026
- Exposition de peinture, Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol, Chamborigaud 21 juillet 2026
- Concert d’Aventure Live, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 21 juillet 2026