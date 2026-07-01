UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Concours de boules en doublette, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

mardi 28 juillet 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud

Concours de boules en doublette, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 28 juillet 2026
Fin
mardi 4 août 2026
Lieu
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud
Adresse
Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard

Concours de boules en doublette 28 juillet et 4 août Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-28T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-28T19:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-04T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-04T19:00:00+02:00

Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 23 95 54 45 »}]
Organisé par Les films de Pauline.

À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)