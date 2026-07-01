AGENDA · Chamborigaud
Loto, Foyer Rural, Chamborigaud
dimanche 19 juillet 2026 · Foyer Rural · Chamborigaud
Informations pratiques
Loto Dimanche 19 juillet, 16h00 Foyer Rural Gard
Voir sur place
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-19T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-19T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-19T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-19T18:00:00+02:00
Foyer Rural 3 route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 41 06 43 46 »}]
Par les Castagnades. Loto Jeu
À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)
- Concours de boules, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 12 juillet 2026
- Ciné plein air, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 15 juillet 2026
- Concert : Picon mon Amour, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 17 juillet 2026
- Exposition de peinture, Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol, Chamborigaud 21 juillet 2026
- Concert d’Aventure Live, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 21 juillet 2026