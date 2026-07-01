UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Loto, Foyer Rural, Chamborigaud

dimanche 19 juillet 2026 · Foyer Rural · Chamborigaud

Loto, Foyer Rural, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 19 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 19 juillet 2026
Lieu
Foyer Rural
Adresse
3 route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard
Tarif
Voir sur place

Loto Dimanche 19 juillet, 16h00 Foyer Rural Gard

Voir sur place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-19T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-19T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-19T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-19T18:00:00+02:00

Foyer Rural 3 route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 41 06 43 46 »}]
Par les Castagnades. Loto Jeu

À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)