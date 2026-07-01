AGENDA · Chamborigaud
Concours de boules, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud
dimanche 12 juillet 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud
Informations pratiques
Concours de boules 12 juillet – 23 août Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-12T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-12T18:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-23T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-23T18:30:00+02:00
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 75 57 47 82 »}]
Organisé par la Boule joyeuse.
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- Projection-débat, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 21 juillet 2026
- Soirée mousse et DJ, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud 30 juillet 2026
- Portes ouvertes à la filature, Ancienne Filature de Pont de Rastel, Chamborigaud 1 août 2026