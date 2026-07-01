UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Concours de boules, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

dimanche 12 juillet 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud

Concours de boules, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 12 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 23 août 2026
Lieu
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud
Adresse
Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard

Concours de boules 12 juillet – 23 août Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-12T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-12T18:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-23T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-23T18:30:00+02:00

Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 75 57 47 82 »}]
Organisé par la Boule joyeuse.

À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)