UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Concert : Picon mon Amour, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

vendredi 17 juillet 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud

Concert : Picon mon Amour, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 17 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 17 juillet 2026
Lieu
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud
Adresse
Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard
Tarif
Gratuit

Concert : Picon mon Amour Vendredi 17 juillet, 19h00 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-17T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-17T21:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-17T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-17T21:00:00+02:00

Buvette et restauration.

©iStock

Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 66 61 47 36 »}]
Le duo propose une soirée exceptionnelle, unique date dans le secteur pour tout l’été !

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