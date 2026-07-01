UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Exposition de peinture, Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol, Chamborigaud

mardi 21 juillet 2026 · Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol · Chamborigaud

Exposition de peinture, Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 21 juillet 2026
Fin
lundi 27 juillet 2026
Lieu
Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol
Adresse
Mairie de Chamborigaud, 10 Place de la Mairie, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard
Tarif
Accès libre

Exposition de peinture 21 – 27 juillet Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol Gard

Accès libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-21T09:30:00+02:00 – 2026-07-21T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-27T09:30:00+02:00 – 2026-07-27T12:00:00+02:00

Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol Mairie de Chamborigaud, 10 Place de la Mairie, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie
Tableaux de Norbert Sirvin. Peinture

À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)