AGENDA · Chamborigaud
Exposition de peinture, Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol, Chamborigaud
mardi 21 juillet 2026 · Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol · Chamborigaud
Informations pratiques
Exposition de peinture 21 – 27 juillet Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol Gard
Accès libre
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-21T09:30:00+02:00 – 2026-07-21T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-27T09:30:00+02:00 – 2026-07-27T12:00:00+02:00
Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol Mairie de Chamborigaud, 10 Place de la Mairie, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie
Tableaux de Norbert Sirvin. Peinture
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