AGENDA · Chamborigaud
Concert de Gérard Glatiny, Foyer Rural, Chamborigaud
samedi 25 juillet 2026 · Foyer Rural · Chamborigaud
Informations pratiques
Concert de Gérard Glatiny Samedi 25 juillet, 14h00 Foyer Rural Gard
Prix libre
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-25T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-25T15:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-25T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-25T15:30:00+02:00
Foyer Rural 3 route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 87 41 21 36 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « ameliezaplana@gmail.com »}]
Évènement caritatif en faveur de l’école de musique Acem.
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- Loto, Foyer Rural, Chamborigaud 19 juillet 2026
- Exposition de peinture, Bibliothèque Claudine-Chabrol, Chamborigaud 21 juillet 2026