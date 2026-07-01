UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Concert de Gérard Glatiny, Foyer Rural, Chamborigaud

samedi 25 juillet 2026 · Foyer Rural · Chamborigaud

Concert de Gérard Glatiny, Foyer Rural, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 25 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 25 juillet 2026
Lieu
Foyer Rural
Adresse
3 route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard
Tarif
Prix libre

Concert de Gérard Glatiny Samedi 25 juillet, 14h00 Foyer Rural Gard

Prix libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-25T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-25T15:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-25T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-25T15:30:00+02:00

Foyer Rural 3 route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 87 41 21 36 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « ameliezaplana@gmail.com »}]
Évènement caritatif en faveur de l’école de musique Acem.

À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)