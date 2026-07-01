UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chamborigaud

Vide-greniers et concours de boules, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

dimanche 2 août 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud

Vide-greniers et concours de boules, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 2 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 2 août 2026
Lieu
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud
Adresse
Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud
Ville
30530 Chamborigaud
Département
Gard

Vide-greniers et concours de boules Dimanche 2 août, 10h00 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-08-02T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-02T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-02T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-02T17:00:00+02:00

Concours à 10h et 15h.

Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 75 57 47 82 »}]
Organisés par La Boule Joyeuse. Vide-greniers

À voir aussi à Chamborigaud (Gard)