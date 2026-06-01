Ciné-rencontre PLAISANCE Plaisance

Plaisance

Ciné-rencontre

PLAISANCE 14 rue Saint-Nicolas Ciné Europe Plaisance Gers

Tarif : 5.5 – 5.5 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 21:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

LA FORÊT DE LA PRINCESSE ENTRE VISIBLE ET INVISIBLE de Ernst Zürcher et Jean-Pierre Duval

Projection en avant-première du documentaire en présence de son auteur Ernst Zürcher, suivie d’un échange avec le public.

Cet événement est le fruit de notre partenariat avec le colloque La Paix avec la Terre qui se déroulera à Monlezun les 20 et 21 juin.

Ernst Zürcher est ingénieur forestier à l’École polytechnique fédérale de Zürich. Il a soutenu une thèse sur la morphologie des arbres et l’anatomie du bois. Il a travaillé sur les liens entre les arbres et les humains. Il considère que la santé de l’humanité est indissociable de celle des forêts. Ernst Zürcher rapporte que les arbres sont bénéfiques à la santé et évoque les bains de forêt ainsi que les notions de sylvothérapie issues des traditions japonaises Shinrin-Yoku.

Quelle est cette forêt sauvage qui fut vénérée par les anciens, et qui inspire les grands artistes de notre temps, tels Miyazaki dans Princesse Mononoké , une forêt habitée par un Cerf à la fois visible et invisible ?

Une forêt qui nous aide à comprendre comment redonner à la Terre son harmonie perdue. La science moderne, grâce à ses méthodes et à de nouveaux concepts, est en mesure de cerner peu à peu ce que peut être l’intelligence collective d’une forêt, son esprit. Préserver les vieilles forêts est vital pour la biodiversité, la régulation du climat et la santé de notre planète.

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PLAISANCE 14 rue Saint-Nicolas Ciné Europe Plaisance 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 69 59 01 contact.cineeurope@gmail.com

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English :

THE PRINCESS’S FORCE: BETWEEN THE VISIBLE AND THE INVISIBLE by Ernst Z%FCrcher and Jean-Pierre Duval

Preview screening of the documentary in the presence of its director, Ernst Z%FCrcher, followed by a discussion with the audience.

This event is the result of our partnership with the “Peace with the Earth” conference, which will take place in Monlezun on June 20 and 21.

Ernst Z%FCrcher is a forestry engineer at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. He wrote his dissertation on tree morphology and wood anatomy. He has studied the connections between trees and humans. He believes that human health is inseparable from that of forests. Ernst Z%FCrcher reports that trees are beneficial to health and discusses forest bathing as well as the concepts of sylvotherapy derived from the Japanese traditions of Shinrin-Yoku.

What is this wild forest that was reveredby the ancients, and which inspires the great artists of our time, such as Miyazaki in *Princess Mononoke*, a forest inhabited by a deer that is both visible and invisible?

A forest that helps us understand how to restore the Earth’s lost harmony. Modern science, thanks to its methods and new concepts, is gradually able to grasp what the “collective intelligence” of a forest—its spirit—might be. Preserving old-growth forests is vital for biodiversity, climate regulation, and the health of our planet.

L’événement Ciné-rencontre Plaisance a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65