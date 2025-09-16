Cinéma Le Cercle Rouge « The thing » Le Fauteuil Rouge Bressuire

Le Fauteuil Rouge 7 Espace Bocapole Bressuire Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – EUR

Début : 2026-06-12
Venez (re)découvrir le film « The thing » au cinéma.
La projection sera suivie d’un échange.   .

Le Fauteuil Rouge 7 Espace Bocapole Bressuire 79300 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 82 21 89  info@lefauteuilrouge.fr

