Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval L’Atelier Toul

Toul

Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval

L’Atelier 146 Rue Pierre-Aimé Bouge Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-20 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

À l’occasion de la Fête de la Musique, la Brasserie Cheval accueillera le groupe Animal Sound.

Plus d’informations à venirTout public

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L’Atelier 146 Rue Pierre-Aimé Bouge Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est brasserie.cheval@gmail.com

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English :

To celebrate the Fête de la Musique, Brasserie Cheval will welcome the band Animal Sound.

More information to come

L’événement Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval Toul a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par MT TERRES TOULOISES