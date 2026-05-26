Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval L’Atelier Toul
Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval L’Atelier Toul samedi 20 juin 2026.
Toul
Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval
L’Atelier 146 Rue Pierre-Aimé Bouge Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-20 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
À l’occasion de la Fête de la Musique, la Brasserie Cheval accueillera le groupe Animal Sound.
Plus d’informations à venirTout public
0 .
L’Atelier 146 Rue Pierre-Aimé Bouge Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est brasserie.cheval@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
To celebrate the Fête de la Musique, Brasserie Cheval will welcome the band Animal Sound.
More information to come
L’événement Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval Toul a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par MT TERRES TOULOISES
À voir aussi à Toul (Meurthe-et-Moselle)
- Tatto Flash Day Brasserie Cheval L’Atelier Toul 30 mai 2026
- Concert Chant et Orgue Violon et Piano Place du Couarail Toul 30 mai 2026
- ACT Radio Déclic 40 ans Balance ton Flow Toul 3 juin 2026
- ACT Radio Déclic 40 ans ML Show Pôle Industriel Toul 10 juin 2026
- ACT Radio Déclic 40 ans Café solidaire Toul 12 juin 2026