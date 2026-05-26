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Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval L’Atelier Toul

Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval L’Atelier Toul

Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval L’Atelier Toul samedi 20 juin 2026.

Lieu : L'Atelier

Adresse : 146 Rue Pierre-Aimé Bouge

Ville : 54200 Toul

Département : Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : samedi 20 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Toul

Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval

L’Atelier 146 Rue Pierre-Aimé Bouge Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-20 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :
2026-06-20

À l’occasion de la Fête de la Musique, la Brasserie Cheval accueillera le groupe Animal Sound.

Plus d’informations à venirTout public
0  .

L’Atelier 146 Rue Pierre-Aimé Bouge Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est   brasserie.cheval@gmail.com

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English :

To celebrate the Fête de la Musique, Brasserie Cheval will welcome the band Animal Sound.

More information to come

L’événement Concert Animal Sound Brasserie Cheval Toul a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par MT TERRES TOULOISES

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