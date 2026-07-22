CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN BOITACLOUS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Perpignan

CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN BOITACLOUS

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 41

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-01-09 17:29:00

fin : 2027-01-09

Date(s) :

2027-01-09

Au Palais des Congrès, chantons la Nouvelle Année !

.

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 68 26 26

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let’s ring in the New Year at the Palais des Congrès!

L’événement CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN BOITACLOUS Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME