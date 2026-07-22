CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN BOITACLOUS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan
samedi 9 janvier 2027 · Place Armand Lanoux · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Perpignan
CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN BOITACLOUS
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 35 – 35 – 41
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-01-09 17:29:00
fin : 2027-01-09
Date(s) :
2027-01-09
Au Palais des Congrès, chantons la Nouvelle Année !
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Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 68 26 26
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Let’s ring in the New Year at the Palais des Congrès!
L’événement CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN BOITACLOUS Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
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