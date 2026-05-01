Concert Duo psychobilly-rockabilly 100 Pression 2 rue Carnot Toul

Toul

Concert Duo psychobilly-rockabilly 100 Pression

2 rue Carnot 100 Pression Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-30 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Duo Psychobilly Rockabilly Le choc des monstres

Avis aux fans de gros son, de gomina et de frissons ! Préparez-vous à une invasion sonore au bar Le 100 Pression.

Philippe Doyley et Ben Marula débarquent en duo pour une soirée acoustique mais explosive. Entre une guitare enflammée et une contrebasse qui réveille les morts, l’ambiance sera 100% Rock’n’Roll, minimaliste et survoltée.

Entrée gratuite possibilité de manger sur place pour reprendre des forces entre deux pas de danse.

Au programme

– un duo guitare/contrebasse sauvage

– une ambiance Rock’n’Roll assumée !

– une sélection de bières pression pour faire descendre la température.

Sortez vos cuirs, vos creepers et venez faire vibrer la Place du Couarail avec nous !Tout public

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2 rue Carnot 100 Pression Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 07 83 70 75 le100pression@outlook.fr

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English :

Duo Psychobilly Rockabilly: Clash of the monsters

Attention fans of big sound, gomina and thrills! Get ready for a sound invasion at Le 100 Pression bar.

Philippe Doyley and Ben Marula join forces for an acoustic but explosive evening. Between a fiery guitar and a double bass that wakes the dead, the atmosphere will be 100% Rock’n’Roll, minimalist and overexcited.

Free admission with the option of eating on site to refuel between dance steps.

On the program:

– a wild guitar/double bass duo

– a Rock’n’Roll atmosphere!

– a selection of draught beers to bring down the temperature.

So get out your leathers and creepers and come and rock the Place du Couarail with us!

L’événement Concert Duo psychobilly-rockabilly 100 Pression Toul a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par MT TERRES TOULOISES