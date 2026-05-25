OAA Ouverture d’atelier d’artiste Toul Toul

Toul

OAA Ouverture d’atelier d’artiste Toul

263 Avenue Jean Jaurès Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-12 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-12 2026-06-13 2026-06-14

Matthieu Expositio vous ouvre son atelier et y invite trois artistes pour une immersion dans un espace en transformation entre création et micro-forêt en création.

Peinture, gravure et sérigraphie se rencontrent autour du végétal pour une expérience à la fois poétique, vivante et engagée.

Programme

Vendredi 12 juin

– vernissage de l’exposition

– performance Partage d’une sentence (sur réservation)

Samedi 13 juin

– 10h 12h L’atelier en partage , café, croissants et discussions libres au coeur de l’atelier

– 14h 19h atelier ouvert & exposition d’oeuvres (installation, peinture, gravure, sculpture, sérigraphie)

– 20h concert Khôl piano & voix, concert intimiste (sur réservation)

Dimanche 14 juin

– 14h-19h atelier ouvert & exposition d’oeuvres

– 15h-15h25 performance Partage d’une sentence Un mot devient matière, se brise, circule entre les mains du public

Entrée libre

Oeuvres originales disponibles à la venteTout public

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263 Avenue Jean Jaurès Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 80 02 36 16 contact@matthieu-exposito.com

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English :

Matthieu Expositio opens his studio to three artists, inviting them to immerse themselves in a space in transformation, between creation and micro-forest in creation.

Painting, engraving and silkscreening meet around plants for a poetic, lively and engaging experience.

Program

Friday June 12

– exhibition opening

– performance Partage d’une sentence (on reservation)

Saturday June 13th

– 10am 12pm: L’atelier en partage , coffee, croissants and free discussion in the heart of the studio

– 2pm 7pm: open studio & exhibition of works (installation, painting, engraving, sculpture, silkscreen)

– 8pm: Khôl concert piano & voice, intimate concert (reservation required)

Sunday June 14th

– 2pm-7pm: open studio & art exhibition

– 3pm-3.25pm: performance Partage d’une sentence (Sharing a sentence) A word becomes matter, breaks and circulates through the hands of the audience

Free admission

Original works available for sale

L’événement OAA Ouverture d’atelier d’artiste Toul Toul a été mis à jour le 2026-05-25 par MT TERRES TOULOISES