OAA Ouverture d’atelier d’artiste Toul Toul
OAA Ouverture d’atelier d’artiste Toul Toul vendredi 12 juin 2026.
Toul
OAA Ouverture d’atelier d’artiste Toul
263 Avenue Jean Jaurès Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-12 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-12 2026-06-13 2026-06-14
Matthieu Expositio vous ouvre son atelier et y invite trois artistes pour une immersion dans un espace en transformation entre création et micro-forêt en création.
Peinture, gravure et sérigraphie se rencontrent autour du végétal pour une expérience à la fois poétique, vivante et engagée.
Programme
Vendredi 12 juin
– vernissage de l’exposition
– performance Partage d’une sentence (sur réservation)
Samedi 13 juin
– 10h 12h L’atelier en partage , café, croissants et discussions libres au coeur de l’atelier
– 14h 19h atelier ouvert & exposition d’oeuvres (installation, peinture, gravure, sculpture, sérigraphie)
– 20h concert Khôl piano & voix, concert intimiste (sur réservation)
Dimanche 14 juin
– 14h-19h atelier ouvert & exposition d’oeuvres
– 15h-15h25 performance Partage d’une sentence Un mot devient matière, se brise, circule entre les mains du public
Entrée libre
Oeuvres originales disponibles à la venteTout public
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263 Avenue Jean Jaurès Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 80 02 36 16 contact@matthieu-exposito.com
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English :
Matthieu Expositio opens his studio to three artists, inviting them to immerse themselves in a space in transformation, between creation and micro-forest in creation.
Painting, engraving and silkscreening meet around plants for a poetic, lively and engaging experience.
Program
Friday June 12
– exhibition opening
– performance Partage d’une sentence (on reservation)
Saturday June 13th
– 10am 12pm: L’atelier en partage , coffee, croissants and free discussion in the heart of the studio
– 2pm 7pm: open studio & exhibition of works (installation, painting, engraving, sculpture, silkscreen)
– 8pm: Khôl concert piano & voice, intimate concert (reservation required)
Sunday June 14th
– 2pm-7pm: open studio & art exhibition
– 3pm-3.25pm: performance Partage d’une sentence (Sharing a sentence) A word becomes matter, breaks and circulates through the hands of the audience
Free admission
Original works available for sale
L’événement OAA Ouverture d’atelier d’artiste Toul Toul a été mis à jour le 2026-05-25 par MT TERRES TOULOISES
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