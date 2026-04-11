Concert Edo Baroni Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen Aix-en-Provence
Concert Edo Baroni Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen Aix-en-Provence vendredi 15 mai 2026.
Aix-en-Provence
Concert Edo Baroni
Vendredi 15 mai 2026 de 20h30 à 22h30. Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen 23 Boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-15 20:30:00
fin : 2026-05-15 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-15
Edo Baroni est né à Brescia le 28 septembre 1991. Il a étudié la guitare jazz avec Luciano Poli, puis a approfondi sa connaissance du jazz auprès de Sandro Gibellini et Roberto Soggetti.
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Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen 23 Boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 9 72 36 46 47 programmationle3c@gmail.com
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English :
Edo Baroni was born in Brescia on September 28, 1991. He studied jazz guitar with Luciano Poli, then deepened his knowledge of jazz with Sandro Gibellini and Roberto Soggetti.
L’événement Concert Edo Baroni Aix-en-Provence a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence
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