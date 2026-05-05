Concert Electro libre Conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération Montélimar
Concert Electro libre Conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération Montélimar mercredi 20 mai 2026.
Montélimar
Concert Electro libre
Conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération 5 rue Bouverie Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-20 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-20
Date(s) :
2026-05-20
Ce concert, mêlant créations d’élèves et performance de l’artiste invité, 8rix, est une occasion de découvrir comment les nouvelles technologies, l’imagination et l’expérimentation peuvent donner naissance à des univers musicaux inattendus.
.
Conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération 5 rue Bouverie Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 00 77 50 conservatoire@montelimar-agglo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
This concert, combining student creations and a performance by guest artist 8rix, is an opportunity to discover how new technologies, imagination and experimentation can give rise to unexpected musical worlds.
L’événement Concert Electro libre Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération
À voir aussi à Montelimar (Drôme)
- PIETRAGALLA BARBARA – PALAIS DES CONGRES – CHARLES AZNAVOUR Montelimar 5 mai 2026
- Exposition Panorama Place Emile Loubet Montélimar 5 mai 2026
- Spectacle de Pietragalla Barbara avenue du 14 juillet 1789 Montélimar 6 mai 2026
- Cinéma La Princesse, l’ogre et la fourmi Place du Temple Montélimar 6 mai 2026
- Cinéma Die my love Place du Temple Montélimar 6 mai 2026