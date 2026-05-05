Concert Electro libre Conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération Montélimar

Montélimar

Concert Electro libre

Conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération 5 rue Bouverie Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-20 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-20

Date(s) :

2026-05-20

Ce concert, mêlant créations d’élèves et performance de l’artiste invité, 8rix, est une occasion de découvrir comment les nouvelles technologies, l’imagination et l’expérimentation peuvent donner naissance à des univers musicaux inattendus.

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Conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération 5 rue Bouverie Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 00 77 50 conservatoire@montelimar-agglo.fr

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English :

This concert, combining student creations and a performance by guest artist 8rix, is an opportunity to discover how new technologies, imagination and experimentation can give rise to unexpected musical worlds.

L’événement Concert Electro libre Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération