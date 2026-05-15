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Concert Gospel 40 Ans Place Monseigneur Tissier Châlons-en-Champagne

Concert Gospel 40 Ans Place Monseigneur Tissier Châlons-en-Champagne dimanche 14 juin 2026.

Lieu : Place Monseigneur Tissier

Adresse : Collégiale Notre-Dame-en-Vaux

Ville : 51000 Châlons-en-Champagne

Département : Marne

Début : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Heure de début : 16:30:00

Tarif : 12 12 12 Tarif de base plein tarif Tarif adulte

Châlons-en-Champagne

Concert Gospel 40 Ans

Place Monseigneur Tissier Collégiale Notre-Dame-en-Vaux Châlons-en-Champagne Marne

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 16:30:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-14

Tout public
Concert des 40 ans de l’ensemble vocal Thibaut de Champagne avec Theresa Thomason, chanteuse américaine.   .

Place Monseigneur Tissier Collégiale Notre-Dame-en-Vaux Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert Gospel 40 Ans

L’événement Concert Gospel 40 Ans Châlons-en-Champagne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne

À voir aussi à Châlons-en-Champagne (Marne)