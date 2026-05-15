Concert Gospel 40 Ans Place Monseigneur Tissier Châlons-en-Champagne
Concert Gospel 40 Ans Place Monseigneur Tissier Châlons-en-Champagne dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Châlons-en-Champagne
Concert Gospel 40 Ans
Place Monseigneur Tissier Collégiale Notre-Dame-en-Vaux Châlons-en-Champagne Marne
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 16:30:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
Tout public
Concert des 40 ans de l’ensemble vocal Thibaut de Champagne avec Theresa Thomason, chanteuse américaine. .
Place Monseigneur Tissier Collégiale Notre-Dame-en-Vaux Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert Gospel 40 Ans
L’événement Concert Gospel 40 Ans Châlons-en-Champagne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne
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