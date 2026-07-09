Informations pratiques

Saint-Max

Concert Groove brut & énergie live

Saint-Max Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-28 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-28 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-28

Line-up du jour 20h-21h30 Johnny Jangle

Situé à l’entrée de la Ville de Saint-Max, le long de la Meurthe, Le Château-Centre Culturel vous permet de profiter de son parc arboré et des abords aménagés le long du cours d’eau. – Johnny Jangle – Nancy Un groove direct entre rock, funk et soul. Une énergie live brute qui fait monter la pression.Tout public

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Saint-Max 54130 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

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English :

Today’s Lineup%A08:00 p.m.–9:30 p.m.: Johnny Jangle%A0

Located at the entrance to the town of Saint-Max, along the Meurthe River, Le Château-Centre Culturel invites you to enjoy its tree-lined park and the landscaped areas along the river.%A0%A0- Johnny Jangle -%A0%A0Nancy A raw groove blending rock, funk, and soul. Raw live energy that really gets the crowd going.

L’événement Concert Groove brut & énergie live Saint-Max a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY