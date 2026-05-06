Concert Groupe vocal Entre Mers Chapelle Saint Vincent Grignan

Grignan

Concert Groupe vocal Entre Mers

Chapelle Saint Vincent Allée du 11 novembre Grignan Drôme

Tarif : – – EUR

participation conseillée 10-15 €

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-13 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Groupe vocal Entre Mers

Voix de femmes accordées sur la fréquence du cœur et guidées par Cécile Pagès voix, saz, shruti, percussions –



Chants du Caucase et du Proche-Orient

mer Noire, mer Égée, mer Méditerranée, mer Rouge, mer Caspienne…

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Chapelle Saint Vincent Allée du 11 novembre Grignan 26230 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 41 54 33 67 cecile@ameame.org

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English :

Entre Mers Vocal Group

Women’s voices tuned to the frequency of the heart and guided by Cécile Pagès ? voice, saz, shruti, percussion ?



Songs from the Caucasus and the Near East

black Sea, Aegean Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Caspian Sea…

L’événement Concert Groupe vocal Entre Mers Grignan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire Pays de Grignan et Enclave des Papes