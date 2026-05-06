Concert Groupe vocal Entre Mers Chapelle Saint Vincent Grignan
Concert Groupe vocal Entre Mers Chapelle Saint Vincent Grignan samedi 13 juin 2026.
Grignan
Concert Groupe vocal Entre Mers
Chapelle Saint Vincent Allée du 11 novembre Grignan Drôme
Tarif : – – EUR
participation conseillée 10-15 €
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-13 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Groupe vocal Entre Mers
Voix de femmes accordées sur la fréquence du cœur et guidées par Cécile Pagès voix, saz, shruti, percussions –
Chants du Caucase et du Proche-Orient
mer Noire, mer Égée, mer Méditerranée, mer Rouge, mer Caspienne…
.
Chapelle Saint Vincent Allée du 11 novembre Grignan 26230 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 41 54 33 67 cecile@ameame.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Entre Mers Vocal Group
Women’s voices tuned to the frequency of the heart and guided by Cécile Pagès ? voice, saz, shruti, percussion ?
Songs from the Caucasus and the Near East
black Sea, Aegean Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Caspian Sea…
L’événement Concert Groupe vocal Entre Mers Grignan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire Pays de Grignan et Enclave des Papes
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