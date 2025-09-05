Concert Hypnos Le Théâtre Bar-le-Duc

Concert Hypnos Le Théâtre Bar-le-Duc jeudi 12 mars 2026.

Concert Hypnos

Le Théâtre 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

9

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-03-12 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-12 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-12

Fanny Azzuro / récital de piano

En mars, la pianiste hors pair Fanny Azzuro investit le grand plateau pour y enregistrer son prochain disque « Hypnos ». En 2023 déjà, elle était ici même pour enregistrer « Golden dreams », profitant de l’acoustique exceptionnelle du lieu, digne d’un vrai studio d’enregistrement ! À cette occasion, elle propose un récital exceptionnel, véritable avant-première de ce nouveau projet musical… De quoi découvrir (avant tout le monde !) les œuvres qui composeront ce futur disque consacré à l’un des thèmes les plus forts du romantisme la nuit. Un rendez-vous rare qui mêle l’intimité de la création et la magie du concert en direct.Tout public

9 .

Le Théâtre 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 79 73 47 billetterie@acb-scenenationale.org

English :

Fanny Azzuro / piano recital

In March, peerless pianist Fanny Azzuro takes over the Grand Plateau to record her next album: « Hypnos ». Back in 2023, she recorded « Golden Dreams » here, taking advantage of the venue?s exceptional acoustics, worthy of a real recording studio! On this occasion, she offers an exceptional recital, a veritable preview of this new musical project? It’s an opportunity to discover (before anyone else!) the works that will make up this future album, dedicated to one of the most powerful themes of Romanticism: the night. A rare event that combines the intimacy of creation with the magic of a live concert.

German :

Fanny Azzuro / Klavierrezital

Im März wird die Ausnahmepianistin Fanny Azzuro die große Bühne betreten, um ihre nächste CD aufzunehmen: « Hypnos ». Bereits 2023 war sie hier, um « Golden dreams » aufzunehmen, wobei sie von der außergewöhnlichen Akustik des Ortes profitierte, die eines echten Aufnahmestudios würdig ist! Zu diesem Anlass gibt sie ein außergewöhnliches Konzert, eine echte Vorpremiere ihres neuen Musikprojekts So können Sie (vor allen anderen!) die Werke entdecken, die auf dieser zukünftigen CD zu hören sein werden, die einem der stärksten Themen der Romantik gewidmet ist: der Nacht. Ein seltener Termin, der die Intimität der Kreation mit der Magie eines Live-Konzerts verbindet.

Italiano :

Fanny Azzuro / recital di pianoforte

Nel mese di marzo, l’impareggiabile pianista Fanny Azzuro si trasferisce sul grande plateau per registrare il suo prossimo album: « Hypnos ». Già nel 2023 aveva registrato qui « Golden Dreams », approfittando dell’acustica eccezionale del locale, degna di un vero e proprio studio di registrazione! Per l’occasione, propone un recital eccezionale, una vera e propria anteprima di questo nuovo progetto musicale? Un’occasione per scoprire (prima di tutti!) le opere che comporranno questo futuro disco dedicato a uno dei temi più forti del Romanticismo: la notte. Un evento raro che unisce l’intimità della creazione alla magia di un concerto dal vivo.

Espanol :

Fanny Azzuro / recital de piano

En marzo, la incomparable pianista Fanny Azzuro llega a la Grand Plateau para grabar su próximo álbum: « Hypnos ». Ya en 2023, grabó aquí « Golden Dreams », aprovechando la excepcional acústica del lugar, ¡digna de un auténtico estudio de grabación! Para la ocasión, ofrece un recital excepcional, verdadero anticipo de este nuevo proyecto musical? Una ocasión para descubrir (¡antes que nadie!) las obras que compondrán este futuro disco dedicado a uno de los temas más fuertes del Romanticismo: la noche. Un acontecimiento excepcional que combina la intimidad de la creación con la magia de un concierto en directo.

L’événement Concert Hypnos Bar-le-Duc a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par OT SUD MEUSE