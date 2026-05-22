Concert Johann Sebastian Bach Cantate BWV 211 Eglise de Bonsecours Nancy

Nancy

Concert Johann Sebastian Bach Cantate BWV 211

Eglise de Bonsecours 256 Av. de Strasbourg Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-14 16:30:00

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

Musique sacrée à Notre Dame de Bonsecours présente Johann Sebastian Bach

La cantate du café BWV 211 de Johann Sebastian Bach, composée vers 1734, met en scène un dialogue entre un père et sa fille autour de la passion du café. Cette œuvre profane alterne airs et récitatifs dans un style vivant et accessible. Elle sera complétée par quelques motets, offrant un aperçu de la diversité musicale de la famille Bach.

Solistes

Célia Pierre, soprano

Benoît Porcherot, ténor

Benjamin Colin, basse

Choeur

Célia Pierre, Sophie Goudot, Nicole Schneider, sopranos

Pierre Brimont, Delphine Lambert, Hélène Wagner, altos

Philippe Bouton, Régis Moinaux, Benoît Porcherot, Stéphane Uhr ténors

Benjamin Colin, Michel Eguether, basse

Thierry Bohlinger, orgue

Ensemble la Chapelle de Bonsecours

Direction Benoît PorcherotTout public

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Eglise de Bonsecours 256 Av. de Strasbourg Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

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English :

Sacred music at Notre Dame de Bonsecours presents Johann Sebastian Bach

Johann Sebastian Bach’s Coffee Cantata BWV 211, composed around 1734, features a dialogue between father and daughter around the passion for coffee. This secular work alternates arias and recitatives in a lively, accessible style. It will be complemented by a number of motets, offering a glimpse of the musical diversity of the Bach family.

Soloists

Célia Pierre, soprano

Benoît Porcherot, tenor

Benjamin Colin, bass

Choir

Célia Pierre, Sophie Goudot, Nicole Schneider, sopranos

Pierre Brimont, Delphine Lambert, Hélène Wagner, altos

Philippe Bouton, Régis Moinaux, Benoît Porcherot, Stéphane Uhr, tenors

Benjamin Colin, Michel Eguether, bass

Thierry Bohlinger, organ

Ensemble la Chapelle de Bonsecours

Conductor: Benoît Porcherot

L’événement Concert Johann Sebastian Bach Cantate BWV 211 Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par DESTINATION NANCY