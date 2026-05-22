Concert Johann Sebastian Bach Cantate BWV 211 Eglise de Bonsecours Nancy
Concert Johann Sebastian Bach Cantate BWV 211 Eglise de Bonsecours Nancy dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Nancy
Concert Johann Sebastian Bach Cantate BWV 211
Eglise de Bonsecours 256 Av. de Strasbourg Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-14 16:30:00
fin : 2026-06-14
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
Musique sacrée à Notre Dame de Bonsecours présente Johann Sebastian Bach
La cantate du café BWV 211 de Johann Sebastian Bach, composée vers 1734, met en scène un dialogue entre un père et sa fille autour de la passion du café. Cette œuvre profane alterne airs et récitatifs dans un style vivant et accessible. Elle sera complétée par quelques motets, offrant un aperçu de la diversité musicale de la famille Bach.
Solistes
Célia Pierre, soprano
Benoît Porcherot, ténor
Benjamin Colin, basse
Choeur
Célia Pierre, Sophie Goudot, Nicole Schneider, sopranos
Pierre Brimont, Delphine Lambert, Hélène Wagner, altos
Philippe Bouton, Régis Moinaux, Benoît Porcherot, Stéphane Uhr ténors
Benjamin Colin, Michel Eguether, basse
Thierry Bohlinger, orgue
Ensemble la Chapelle de Bonsecours
Direction Benoît PorcherotTout public
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Eglise de Bonsecours 256 Av. de Strasbourg Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
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English :
Sacred music at Notre Dame de Bonsecours presents Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach’s Coffee Cantata BWV 211, composed around 1734, features a dialogue between father and daughter around the passion for coffee. This secular work alternates arias and recitatives in a lively, accessible style. It will be complemented by a number of motets, offering a glimpse of the musical diversity of the Bach family.
Soloists
Célia Pierre, soprano
Benoît Porcherot, tenor
Benjamin Colin, bass
Choir
Célia Pierre, Sophie Goudot, Nicole Schneider, sopranos
Pierre Brimont, Delphine Lambert, Hélène Wagner, altos
Philippe Bouton, Régis Moinaux, Benoît Porcherot, Stéphane Uhr, tenors
Benjamin Colin, Michel Eguether, bass
Thierry Bohlinger, organ
Ensemble la Chapelle de Bonsecours
Conductor: Benoît Porcherot
L’événement Concert Johann Sebastian Bach Cantate BWV 211 Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par DESTINATION NANCY
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